Governor of Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras thanks Azerbaijani President and people for their support

Governor of Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye Omer Faruk Coskun met with Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant- General Etibar Mirzayev, News.Az reports.

The sides discussed the current situation in Kahramanmaras province, as well as the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

The governor hailed the work of the ministry`s rapid response team, and thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their support.

News.Az