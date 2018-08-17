Gov’t agency orders closure of Batumi hotel that claimed 11 lives last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Emergency Management Service says that the five-star hotel Welmond in Georgia’s coastal Batumi city must close at 6pm tomorrow, as the hotel failed

The statement came after the request of the hotel administration to allow them to work until the summer season ends in Batumi.

“The hotel administration has had sufficient time to address violations. However, they have not even launched works to this end,” the Emergency Management Service reported, and said that their decision was based on a court verdict.

Welmond Hotel is the new name of the Leogrand Hotel which experienced a deadly fire last year which killed 11 people and injured 21.

News.Az

News.Az