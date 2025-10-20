Graham Potter named Sweden's new head coach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former West Ham manager Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden,News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The 50-year-old has accepted the role on an initial short-term basis to help steer Sweden’s struggling World Cup qualification campaign.

Potter said: “I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired. Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world's best leagues during the weeks. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer.”

Sweden had been searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of Jon Dahl Tomasson after a 1-0 loss to Kosovo on 13 October, a defeat that made automatic qualification from their group impossible. However, the team could still reach the play-offs thanks to their success in the 2024-25 Nations League, where they topped their group.

Potter was sacked by West Ham at the end of September after a poor start to the 2025-26 season. Five losses in six games left the Hammers in the Premier League bottom three. Overall, he won just six of 23 matches since joining the east London club in January.

Despite these setbacks, Potter remains highly regarded in Sweden. He led Östersund from the fourth division to the top flight in four seasons, winning a domestic cup in 2017. Potter also had successful spells managing Brighton and Swansea City before joining Chelsea in 2022, although he was dismissed after seven months at Stamford Bridge.

News.Az