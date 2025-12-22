Graham urges Tomahawks for Ukraine if Putin rejects peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Washington should sharply escalate pressure on Russia — including supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles — if President Vladimir Putin refuses to accept a negotiated peace deal.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Dec. 21, Graham urged President Donald Trump to take sweeping action if Moscow rejects the current diplomatic push, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If Putin says no this time, we need to dramatically change the game,” Graham said, calling for the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine to strike Russian drone and missile production facilities.

Graham also outlined additional measures, including signing bipartisan legislation to impose tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children, and seizing ships transporting sanctioned Russian oil, similar to U.S. actions against Venezuela.

According to Graham, ongoing diplomatic efforts risk giving Moscow time to consolidate territorial gains. He argued that Russia will continue advancing in eastern Ukraine unless the West significantly increases pressure.

The remarks come as Ukrainian and U.S. officials concluded another round of talks in Florida on Dec. 21, part of Washington’s effort to finalize a peace framework. The discussions followed recent Ukraine–U.S. and U.S.–Russia meetings and focused on a revised 20-point peace plan, security guarantees, and long-term reconstruction.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov described the talks as “productive and constructive,” reaffirming Kyiv’s commitment to a just and sustainable peace. President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed that view, stressing that any agreement must be practical and enforceable.

Graham’s comments revive a debate over long-range weapons transfers. Earlier this fall, President Trump said he was not planning to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, though he left room for future changes. The Pentagon has indicated it has sufficient inventory if a political decision is made.

With a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, Tomahawk missiles would enable Ukraine to strike military targets deep inside Russia — a move the Kremlin has warned would represent a major escalation of the war.

News.Az