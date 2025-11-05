Grand Egyptian Museum opens to public, showcasing full Tutankhamun collection

+ ↺ − 16 px

After years of anticipation, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization — has officially opened to the public next to the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The landmark cultural project, combining modern design with cutting-edge conservation technology, marks a new era for Egypt’s archaeological heritage and tourism sector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The museum’s most anticipated highlight is the complete exhibition of treasures from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun. For the first time in history, all 5,992 artifacts discovered in the boy-king’s tomb are displayed together, including his iconic golden mask, gilded coffins, chariots, throne, jewelry, and funerary beds.

Tourists flocked to the King Tutankhamun galleries on the museum's opening day, photographing the legendary gold mask and admiring the pharaoh’s timeless treasures. Visitors also gathered around the colossal statue of Ramses II, one of the centerpiece attractions in the grand entrance hall.

In addition to Tutankhamun’s artifacts, the museum features thousands of ancient relics previously kept in storage, now presented with immersive lighting, interactive screens, and climate-controlled display environments designed to protect fragile antiquities.

The GEM also houses significant installations, including King Khufu’s solar boat — one of the world’s largest and oldest wooden vessels — moved and restored using sophisticated preservation techniques.

With its vast collections, modern facilities, and close proximity to the Pyramids, the Grand Egyptian Museum is expected to become a major global cultural destination, marking a milestone in Egypt’s effort to preserve and celebrate its ancient legacy.

