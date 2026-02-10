Court jails Russian man for 14 years over raping two children

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to investigators.

The Investigative Committee said the man was convicted under Article 132 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which relates to violent sexual offences committed against children under the age of 14, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.ru.

The court found that in September 2013 the 40-year-old committed sexual abuse against a 10-year-old girl while they were in the same room. Investigators said he later committed similar offences between October and November 2024 against another girl, born in 2020.

The man will serve his sentence in a maximum-security penal colony. The court also ordered him to pay compensation of 300,000 rubles (3900 USD) to each of the victims for moral harm.

News.Az