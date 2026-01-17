Grant Batty, former All Blacks winger, dies at 74

Batty passed away on Friday in Queensland, Australia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Grant Batty, All Black #715, who has sadly passed at age 74,” New Zealand Rugby said today in a statement.

Batty played 56 matches for the All Blacks during his career between 1972 and 1977, including 15 Test matches.

Originally from Greytown, Batty moved to Wellington before making his professional rugby debut in 1970.