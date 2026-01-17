Grant Batty, former All Blacks winger, dies at 74

Standing at 165cm tall and weighing around 65kg, Batty was often one of the smallest players on the field and was known for his speed and defiant approach to the game, often being described as a "pocket rocket".
His final try for the All Blacks was arguably his most renowned – a memorable intercept try against the British Lions in 1977 at Athletic Park.
Batty scored 45 tries at an international level, before an unfortunate knee injury which shortened his career at age 25.
He moved to Australia following his injury and remained involved in the game as a coach and manager.
New Zealand Rugby acting chief executive Steve Lancaster described Batty as a "highly skilled player of his era".
"He could energise a crowd, many of whom loved his bravery in not shirking away from larger opponents, and often coming away on top," Lancaster said.
"He loved the game and representing his country, and his contribution will forever be part of the All Blacks’ legacy."
Tony Giles, chief executive of Wellington Rugby, said Batty was a "massive part" of the Wellington Rugby organisation.
"He made so many Wellingtonians proud, and we know that the Marist St Pats community will particularly feel his loss," he said.
New Zealand rugby extended its support to Batty's friends, family and former teammates.