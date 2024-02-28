Great Return: Azerbaijan continues to relocate residents to liberated Lachin city, Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today sent 78 people (20 families) and 11 families (4 families) from Baku to the city of Lachin and the village of Zabukh, respectively, in another phase of the relocation process, News.Az reports.

This phase involves resettling families into newly constructed houses as per the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, marking ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the end of the Armenian occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin city reached 451 (1,627 individuals) and in Zabukh village - 211 families (808 individuals).

News.Az