Great Return: Azerbaijan resettles 24 families in liberated Agdam village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has resettled another 24 families, totaling 124 people, in the village of Khidirli in the country’s Agdam District, which was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Karabakh war. The move is part of the Great Return state program, aimed at relocating former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to liberated territories.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive support and thanked the Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories, News.Az reports.

More than 50,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former IDPs, as well as workers involved in restoration and construction projects. The population also includes employees of local state institutions and specialists in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az