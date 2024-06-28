Yandex metrika counter

Great Return: Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin welcomes 21 more families

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, another 21 families (65 people) were relocated to the country’s liberated Lachin city on Friday, News.Az reports.

Lachin residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in Lachin city has reached 534, comprising 1,971 individuals.

