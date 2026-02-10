Egyptian parliament greenlights cabinet reshuffle

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Egypt's parliament approved a cabinet reshuffle proposed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, which includes changes to 17 ministerial portfolios and the creation of a new deputy prime minister position for economic affairs.

During a parliamentary session, Speaker Hisham Badawy said the president had submitted a letter requesting changes in several ministries, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Badawy presented the reshuffle list to lawmakers, who voted to approve it.

The changes also included the return of the Ministry of Information for the first time since April 2021.

Under the reshuffle, Hussein Mohamed Ahmed Issa was appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar was named minister of health and population, Kamel Al-Wazir minister of transport, Manal Awad minister of local development and environment, and Badr Ahmed Abdel Aaty minister of foreign affairs.

Samar Mahmoud Ibrahim was appointed deputy foreign minister for international cooperation, while Mohamed Fattah was named deputy foreign minister for African affairs.

The changes also included Mohamed Farid Saleh as minister of investment and foreign trade, Abdel Aziz Hassanein Qansoua as minister of higher education and scientific research, and Randa Ali Al-Manshawy as minister of housing, with Walid Abbas Othman and Ahmed Emran appointed as her deputies.

Raafat Abdel Aziz Hindi was named minister of communications and information technology, Diaa Rashwan minister of information, Salah Suleiman minister of state for military production, Hani Hanna Aazer minister of parliamentary affairs, Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Sharif minister of justice, Gihane Zaki minister of culture, Ahmed Rostom minister of planning, Hassan Raddad minister of labor, Gohar Nabil minister of youth and sports, and Khaled Hashem Maher minister of industry.​​​​​​​

