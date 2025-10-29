Green Fund backs $250m Asia project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Green Climate Fund has approved $250 million in financing for the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) new regional program, “From Glaciers to Farms.” The initiative aims to build sustainable water and agricultural systems for vulnerable communities living in glacier-dependent areas across Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Pakistan.

The program addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the region — the rapid melting of glaciers caused by climate change, which threatens water security and livelihoods for millions of people, News.Az reports, citing ADB.

“From Glaciers to Farms” covers nine ADB developing member countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Through this program, ADB seeks to strengthen climate resilience by modernizing water infrastructure, promoting innovative irrigation technologies, and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Experts view the project as a crucial step toward regional climate adaptation. They note that the Green Climate Fund’s support will not only help communities better manage scarce water resources but also boost long-term food security and economic stability across some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

