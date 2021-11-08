Yandex metrika counter

Green Passport comes in force in December, Georgian PM announces

From December 1, people will need to show their ‘green passports’ to gain entry to the bulk of venues across Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today following the Cabinet meeting, 1tv.ge reports.

So-called green passport, compulsory for over-18s, indicate vaccination/Covid-recovered status and PCR/ Antigen-based test results.

To boost vaccine intake among the elderly, pensioners who get jabbed until January 1 will receive GEL 200, PM noted, stressing no mandatory vaccination will be introduced in the country. Instead, PM believes citizens should convince of vaccine benefits.


News.Az 

