Green restoration, digitalization and innovative solutions serve as key principles for Azerbaijan's agri-food system - minister

Our main goal is to diversify the economy through the use of natural resources, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said this during an event in Baku organized by the Food Safety Agency, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), News.az reports.

The Minister noted that priority attention is given to the development of agriculture.

"We are making great efforts to achieve a sustainable transformation of our agri-food systems. Green recovery, digitalization and innovative solutions are the key principles of the agenda for building a sustainable national agri-food system," Mammadov said.

News.Az