Greenland and Denmark reaffirmed their alliance following renewed U.S. interest in gaining control over Greenland

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen meet at the Danish Prime Minister's in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, on April 27. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Greenland and Denmark pledged on Sunday to deepen their ties following U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the strategic Arctic island, their leaders announced after talks in Copenhagen, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Greenland's new Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen landed in the Danish capital on Saturday for a three-day visit, in a display of unity between the mineral-rich island, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and Denmark.

"We are in a foreign policy situation which means we have to move closer together," Nielsen said at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"We are ready for a strong partnership (with the U.S.) and more development, but we want respect ... We will never be a piece of property that can be bought by anyone," Nielsen said.

He said an ongoing expansion of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, which was agreed before Trump took office, was causing anxiety among the people of Greenland.


