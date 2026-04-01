McCarthy comments on Jim Carrey's appearance at César Awards

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Jenny McCarthy has responded to viral online speculation surrounding her ex-partner Jim Carrey, saying she believes it was “definitely” him who appeared at the César Awards.

The actress addressed the rumours during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she was asked about claims circulating online that Carrey had been “replaced” following his recent awards show appearance in France, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

McCarthy, who dated Carrey from 2005 to 2010, dismissed the conspiracy theory, saying she had no doubt about his identity. However, she noted that he appeared especially happy during the event.

“He looked very happy at that award show. And I was happy for him,” she said, adding that her immediate reaction was that he seemed in good spirits.

Her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, also commented on the discussion, saying people often focus too much on appearance rather than emotional wellbeing.

The online debate began after Carrey appeared at the 2026 César Awards to receive an honorary prize, where some social media users speculated that his appearance looked different from previous public outings. The claims were further amplified by viral posts and commentary online.

Despite the rumours, McCarthy made it clear she believes the actor’s appearance was genuine and focused instead on his positive mood during the event.

News.Az