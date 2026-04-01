Israeli strikes on Beirut area kill at least 7
Source: Reuters
Lebanon's Health Ministry informed that Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and a nearby town have killed at least seven people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The ministry stated that a raid in the Jnah area, adjacent to Hezbollah’s stronghold, resulted in at least five deaths and 21 injuries.
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A Lebanese security source added that four cars on a street were hit during the attack.
Israel’s military confirmed that the strikes targeted senior Hezbollah members.
By Nijat Babayev