Israeli strikes on Beirut area kill at least 7

Israeli strikes on Beirut area kill at least 7

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Lebanon's Health Ministry informed that Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and a nearby town have killed at least seven people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry stated that a raid in the Jnah area, adjacent to Hezbollah’s stronghold, resulted in at least five deaths and 21 injuries.

A Lebanese security source added that four cars on a street were hit during the attack.

Israel’s military confirmed that the strikes targeted senior Hezbollah members.

News.Az