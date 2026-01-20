GTA 6 early access for terminally ill fan? Rockstar may have made it happen

This fan, a huge Grand Theft Auto (GTA) enthusiast, was devastated by the realization that they wouldn’t be able to play GTA 6 after waiting for years, News.Az reports, citing Insider Gaming.

Armstrong later confirmed that they had successfully reached out to Rockstar Games, and that they had received "great news" in response, thanking the developer for their support. The post, however, was deleted shortly after it was shared, possibly due to legal concerns, as it implied that the terminally ill fan might be granted early access to the highly anticipated game.

The heartfelt gesture has sparked theories that Rockstar may be fulfilling the fan's final wish to experience GTA 6 before passing.

Here’s the original post text:

To any of my connections at Rockstar Games and Rockstar Toronto, or anyone else that may be able to help. A member of my family woh has been battling cancer for years just recently got the worst possible news, he was given 6 – 12 months to live.

The reason I’m reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest update, he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA 6 launch, best case scenario he will be leaving us the same month it does. He currently lives only a stones throw from the Oakville studio, so its my hope that one of you may be able to set up an exclusive playtest, so he can have a chance to experience the game, before passing.

I absolutely understand the need for secrecy at this point of development, so at the very least an NDA is probably needed.