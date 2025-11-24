Gunmen, suicide bombers attack paramilitary HQ in Pakistan’s Peshawar

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major security operation is underway after gunmen and two suicide bombers attacked a paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar on Monday, according to police.

The Frontier Constabulary headquarters, located in a densely populated area near a military cantonment, came under fire early in the day. Security sources told that three people have been killed so far, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A senior official said the assault began when the first suicide bomber detonated at the main entrance, allowing a second attacker to enter the compound. Authorities believe more militants may still be inside.

The army and police have sealed off the area, blocking surrounding roads as they move building-to-building to secure the complex.

Residents say movement has been completely restricted.

“The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and other personnel,” said local resident Safdar Khan.

The incident comes amid rising concerns over militant activity in Pakistan’s northwest, where attacks have surged in recent months.

