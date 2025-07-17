Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s Azerbaijan visit in focus of Turkmenistan media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan’s media outlets extensively covered the visit of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, to Azerbaijan. During his trip, he visited Karabakh, which was liberated from occupation, to observe the ongoing construction efforts in the region.

Turkmenistan's "Atavatan", "Orient", "Turkmenportal", English-language "News Central Asia", "Takyk", "Business", "Arzunews", "Ashgabattimes" and other media outlets posted articles highlighting this visit, News.Az reports citing local media.

The articles featured comments regarding the visit, noting that the peoples of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan share a common history, religion, culture, national and spiritual values. The articles mentioned that these factors determine the two peoples’ unity and the long-term cooperation between the two states.

The articles also emphasized that the friendly relations between the leaders of both countries contribute to enhancing bilateral relations. The articles hailed the fact that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan continue their collaborative relations across transport, transit, trade, and energy domains, and will further strengthen their relations in the future.

News.Az