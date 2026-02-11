Guterres under fire for Iran Revolution anniversary message

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is reported to have sent a letter of congratulations to the Iranian regime on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday.

According to the state outlet, Guterres extended congratulations to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, describing the day as an opportunity to reflect on the country's path, role, and contributions to the international community, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also urged global cooperation to advance peace and security and uphold human rights.

UN Watch demanded that Guterres release the full text of his letter, stating that "the world deserves transparency on this matter."

"If the reports are authentic, we urge you to explain how congratulating a regime responsible for ongoing massacres serves the cause of peace and justice," a letter written by UN Watch to Guterres read.

