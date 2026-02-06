UN supports US-Iran dialogue restart, urges peaceful conflict resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN welcomed the resumption of talks between the US and Iran on Friday, expressing hope that the discussions would help "reduce regional tensions and prevent a broader crisis."

“The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the UN Charter,” Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that all concerns can and should be addressed through peaceful dialogue, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Guterres “is grateful to countries in the region for their efforts to help make these talks possible, and to Oman for hosting them,” he added.

The talks in Muscat, Oman, marked the first US-Iran diplomatic engagement since weeks of heightened tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Friday's talks as a “good start,” saying they could continue if the atmosphere of distrust is overcome. He said it was agreed that this process would continue, which means they will reconvene in Muscat at a later date.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said that talks were “very serious,” helping clarify the positions of both sides and identify areas for possible progress.

There was no immediate reaction from the US side.

News.Az