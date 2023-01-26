Gymnasts from 56 countries to compete in FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 9-12, News.Az reports.

The tournament will bring together gymnasts from 56 countries.

Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score from the judges at the tournament.

