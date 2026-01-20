+ ↺ − 16 px

Haber Global has produced a special report commemorating the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy in Azerbaijan.

The outlet highlighted that on 20 January 1990, Azerbaijani civilians confronted Soviet tanks entering Baku to defend their city. In the clashes, 147 people were killed, News.Az reports.

The report notes that the 20 January resistance became a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan’s fight for independence, as unarmed civilians faced overwhelming military force.

Many women, children, and medical personnel were also victims of the violence that night.

Haber Global emphasized that the event accelerated the eventual collapse of the Soviet Union and remains a defining chapter in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

News.Az