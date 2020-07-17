Hagia Sophia criticism null and void for Turkey, Erdoğan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign reactions against the reversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque are null and void, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"This is a matter of our domestic politics. No one has the right to intervene in this subject," the president said, answering the questions of the reporters following Friday prayers.

"To be honest," Erdoğan expressed, "This (the reversion of Hagia Sophia to the mosque) was our biggest dream when we were young. We are especially happy to make our dream come true."

Referring to the reversion as Hagia Sophia's freedom from chains, Erdoğan said that a group of 1,000-1,500 people will attend the first Friday prayers in the structure next week.

Speaking on the issue on Friday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also underlined that the sovereignty of Hagia Sophia belongs to Turkey and no other country has any say over its reversion to a mosque.

"Everyone should know their place," the minister said.

