Hajiyev: Illegal activity by Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani lands goes on

The illegal activity of Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories continues today as well, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on Feb. 25.

Hajiyev stressed that after Armenia occupied Azerbaijani lands, it started illegal activity in these territories.

“The Armenian side has further expanded illegal activity in the occupied territories, it exploits the natural and mineral resources of Azerbaijan, supplying them to global markets,” he said.

He reminded that in accordance with international law, illegal activity in the occupied territories is prohibited.

“However, the Armenian side doesn’t comply with international laws,” he said. “Based on the appeal of the Azerbaijani side, the OSCE fact-finding mission conducted monitoring in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the illegal activity of Armenia was confirmed.”

Hajiyev added that this illegal activity of Armenia impedes the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Azerbaijan appeals to international organizations and other states to ban their legal entities and individuals from carrying out activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” he said. “As part of international and domestic laws, Azerbaijan will continue legal steps against illegal activities in its occupied territories. The issue of illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories will be constantly raised in front of international organizations. By using national resources, the national satellite, Azerbaijan collected facts confirming this illegal activity.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

