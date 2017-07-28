Half-year forecast on budget revenues overfulfilled

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to monthly reports by State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance, the state budget was executed with surplus in January, deficit in February, March, April, May and June, Chamber of Accounts said in its analysis.

The highest deficit was in March – AZN 499.9 million, according to APA. The highest execution on revenues was recorded in April (AZN 1.43 billion), on expenditures in March (AZN 1,721,100,000). According to the analysis of forecast and execution on expenditures in January-June 2017, the forecast was fulfilled in all months except March and June. However, the execution of expenditures in March was 1.8 percentage point higher than forecast, up 1.7 percentage point from previous year.



In January-June 2017, AZN 7,724,000,000 was transferred to the state budget which is 24.7% of GDP (AZN 31,310,600,000). The annual forecast (AZN 16.255 billion) was fulfilled by 47.5% and half-year forecast (AZN 7,551,761,000) by 102.3%.

News.Az

News.Az