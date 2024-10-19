Hamas claims it remains defiant following killing of Yahya Sinwar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hamas Movement confirmed that the killing of leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces in a televised eulogy on Friday and vowed to continue its war against Israel, News.Az reports citing Days of Palestine.

Sinwar’s death “will only increase the strength and resolve of Hamas and our resistance,” said Hamas senior leader Khalil al-Hayya.Hayya reiterated that Hamas will not end its war against Israel until both sides agree to a truce deal in Gaza that includes a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and the release of Palestinian prisoners.Israel is mistaken if it “believes that killing our leaders means the end of our movement and the struggle of the Palestinian people,” Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said on Friday.Sinwar was killed during a shootout with Israeli forces in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

News.Az