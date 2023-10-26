Hamas discusses Gaza hostages with Russian officials in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Hamas delegation has held talks in Moscow with a senior Russian foreign ministry official, according to Russian state media TASS and a Hamas statement, News.az reports citing TASS.

TASS said discussions focused on the release of hostages held by Hamas, as well as the evacuation of Russian citizens from Gaza.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau, and Basem Naim, another senior Gaza-based Hamas leader, were among the visiting delegation, which met with Russia's deputy foreign minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, according to the Hamas statement.

TASS quoted the foreign ministry saying talks had taken place as part of Russia’s position calling for “the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip."

"Issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were also discussed," the foreign ministry added.

The Hamas delegation praised the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed the need for the international community to "uphold its responsibilities against the crime of genocide committed by the Zionist government," according to the Hamas statement.

