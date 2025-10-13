Hamas releases final 13 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final 13 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas have been handed over to the Red Cross, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

This means there are now no living Israeli hostages still help captive by Hamas.

There is no official word yet on the transfer from the Israel Defense Forces or the Red Cross.

Hamas had been set to hand over the 13 remaining living hostages from southern Gaza, having handed over the first seven earlier this morning.

The bodies of 28 other hostages remain in the terror group’s hands, with plans to transfer some of them to Israel later today.

News.Az