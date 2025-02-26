Hamas reports agreement reached on Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian radical Hamas movement announced that an agreement has been reached for Israel to release a group of Palestinian prisoners who were set to be freed on February 22, the same day the bodies of Israeli hostages were to be transferred, the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel following the visit of its delegation to Cairo, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We agreed to resolve the delay in releasing the final group of Palestinian prisoners so that they would be freed simultaneously with the transfer of the bodies of Israeli hostages to Israel," the statement reads.

A delegation of the movement, led by Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the exchange of hostages, and the prospects for the second phase of negotiations during a visit to Cairo.

