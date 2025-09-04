Hamas says all Israeli hostages could be freed under comprehensive deal

The statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Hamas to release all 20 hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office criticized Hamas' comments in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this is yet another spin by Hamas with nothing new in it," it said.

Netanyahu's office reiterated that the war in Gaza would only end if all hostages were released, Hamas was disarmed, the strip was demilitarized, Israel established security control over the enclave, and an alternative civilian administration was established.