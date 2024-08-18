Hamas says no progress in Gaza Strip ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas, which took place in Qatar, have failed, the representative of Hamas in Lebanon Ahmed Abdel Hadi, News.az reports.

According to him, US President Joe Biden's optimistic attitude towards the results of the talks that took place in Qatar does not correspond to the real state of affairs. "The Biden administration is trying to show that the situation is favorable. But the first round showed no improvement", he said."The mediators told us that the contentious issues had not been resolved and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu had put forward additional conditions and made [the negotiations] even more difficult," noted the Hamas representative.

News.Az