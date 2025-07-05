Hamas signals willingness to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal, Trump hints at possible breakthrough

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hamas announced on Friday that it had delivered a response “in a positive spirit” to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal aimed at halting the nearly 21-month-long war in Gaza, raising hopes of a potential breakthrough in one of the region’s most protracted conflicts.

The statement came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed what he described as a “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire, during which negotiations would focus on a hostage exchange and a path toward ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a message posted on its official website, Hamas confirmed it had completed internal consultations and discussions with Palestinian factions regarding the latest offer. The group said it was ready to begin new negotiations “immediately” to explore mechanisms for implementing the deal.

“The movement has delivered its response to the brotherly mediators, which was characterized by a positive spirit,” Hamas said.

Despite the apparent progress, obstacles remain. A senior Palestinian official aligned with Hamas noted that concerns persist over key issues, including the delivery of humanitarian aid, access to the Rafah border crossing, and a clear timetable for Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza.

President Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One late Friday, responded positively to the news.

“They said they gave me a positive response? Well, that’s good,” Trump said, though he noted he had not yet been fully briefed. “There could be a Gaza deal next week.”

An Egyptian security official, involved in mediation alongside Qatar, confirmed Hamas’ reply and said it contained “positive signs” but added that “some demands from Hamas need to be worked on.”

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the latest developments, Israeli media cited government sources saying Israel was reviewing Hamas' response. Netanyahu, who is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington on Monday, has insisted that any agreement must include the disarmament of Hamas, a demand the militant group continues to reject.

Trump, for his part, has said he will be “very firm” with Netanyahu regarding the need for a speedy ceasefire, and claimed the Israeli leader is also seeking an end to the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued overnight, with Palestinian health officials reporting at least 138 fatalities in Gaza over the past 24 hours. One of the deadliest attacks reportedly hit a tent encampment for displaced civilians in Khan Younis, killing 15 people early Friday morning.

As diplomatic efforts intensify and the toll of the war continues to rise, the coming days could prove pivotal in determining whether a temporary ceasefire can lead to a broader resolution of the conflict.

