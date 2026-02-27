Hamza Azhar Salam: “Kabul is harboring TTP militants targeting Pakistan”

Commenting on the developments, Hamza Azhar Salam, Editor of The Pakistan Daily and a Pakistani expert, told News.Az that Afghanistan launched cross-border attacks against Pakistan, prompting a forceful response from Pakistani troops, who reportedly destroyed several Afghan posts. The escalation comes only days after Islamabad carried out strikes on what it described as terrorist infrastructure inside Afghan territory.

According to Salam, Pakistani officials accuse Kabul of harboring militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for conducting attacks inside Pakistan. He notes that terrorism has increased significantly in Pakistan in 2026, with authorities alleging that Afghanistan provides safe havens to extremist organizations operating against the Pakistani state.

Islamabad believes that Noor Wali Mehsud, the head of TTP, is currently residing in Afghanistan under the protection of the Afghan leadership. In addition, Baloch separatist militants who carry out attacks in Pakistan are also believed by Pakistani officials to be living inside Afghanistan under the protection of the Taliban Emir.

Citing Pakistani security sources, Salam stated that Pakistani forces killed 133 Afghan militants and destroyed 27 Taliban posts during retaliatory operations. Security sources further claimed that nine Afghan posts were captured. In addition, Pakistani strikes reportedly destroyed two brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 Afghan tanks.

Meanwhile, the Taliban authorities claim that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes. Afghan officials have reportedly reached out to the United Nations and friendly countries, calling for de-escalation with Pakistan.