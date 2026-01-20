Yandex metrika counter

Haris Rauf's World Cup dream at risk following Asia Cup loss

Photo: Reuters

Haris Rauf's chances of securing a spot in Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad have become uncertain, despite his stellar performances in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season in Australia.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has suggested that Rauf could be excluded from the World Cup lineup, a decision possibly tied to his disappointing performance in the 2025 Asia Cup final, where he conceded 50 runs without a wicket, raising concerns about his ability in high-pressure matches, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

This comes as a surprise, given that Rauf has been one of the standout bowlers in the BBL, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches at an impressive average of 17.11. Despite these strong stats, his name was notably absent from Pakistan’s preliminary 15-member squad submitted to the ICC ahead of the tournament.

Sources indicate that the selection committee is closely assessing the overall balance of the team, including the performance of fast bowlers and all-rounders, before finalizing the squad. January 31 is the deadline for teams to announce their final World Cup squads.


News.Az 

