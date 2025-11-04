India’s Ashwin withdraws from Australia’s BBL after knee surgery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) following knee surgery, dashing hopes of becoming the first Indian international to play in the tournament, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 39-year-old, who signed with the Sydney Thunder in September, expressed his disappointment in a statement: “I’m gutted to miss the BBL. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me.”

Ashwin’s participation had been made possible after he retired from international cricket during India’s Test tour of Australia last December and stepped away from the Indian Premier League in August.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said, “Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL, and we wish him well in his recovery.”

Over his illustrious career, Ashwin represented five IPL franchises and claimed 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00, along with appearances in 116 ODIs and 65 T20 internationals.

The 2025-26 Big Bash League season is set to begin on December 14.

