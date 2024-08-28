Harris takes lead over Trump after convention, poll shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 4-point lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump following last week’s Democratic National Convention, according to a poll released by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Mainstreet Research.

The poll shows Harris leading Trump 47% to 43% among American voters and maintaining the same margin among likely voters, 49% to 45%, News.Az reports.Harris has strong support among female voters, with 53% of women backing her, compared to 45% among men. She also leads among Black and Latino voters, securing 73% and 51% of their support, respectively, while Trump continues to dominate among white voters, with 59% supporting him.Harris became the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race last month due to concerns over his mental acuity at the age of 81. Since then, Harris has gained ground, particularly in battleground states, where Biden had been losing support.Trump's support among independent voters has significantly declined since Harris became the Democratic nominee, with 48% of independents now supporting Harris compared to 35% for Trump.

