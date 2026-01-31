Harrison, Skupski claim Australian Open men’s doubles title

Harrison and Skupski overcame a pro-Australian crowd at Rod Laver Arena to secure a 7–6 (7/4), 6–4 victory, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Play took place with the roof closed ahead of the women’s singles final due to light rain in Melbourne.

The sixth seeds captured their first title together, having only begun their partnership at the start of the year.

“It was not easy out there today,” said the 31-year-old Harrison, whose older brother Ryan Harrison won the French Open men’s doubles title in 2017.

Addressing the 36-year-old Skupski, a Wimbledon Championships doubles champion in 2023, Harrison added: “Some tough moments, but I knew your experience would pay off. It was fun to battle this match together.”