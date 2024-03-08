Hatred against Muslims contradicts human rights principles: UN deputy chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is deeply regrettable that Muslims around the world are victims of Islamophobia. The spread of Islamophobia in different countries of the world is not hatred against Muslims, but phobia,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos as he addressed the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Noting that hatred against Muslims contradicts human rights principle, Miguel Angel Moratinos emphasized that all people should fight against intolerance to create a just and peaceful world. "All religions in the world are based on compassion and mutual respect. It is our duty to protect it," the UN High Representative added.

News.Az