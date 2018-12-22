Head of Dagestan, President of Marmara Group congratulate Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vasilyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, AZERTAC reports.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday. You are the example of a successful statesman and guarantor of stability and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"It is due to your wisdom, farsightedness and vision that the Republic of Azerbaijan has become a dynamically developing state. I am confident that based on centuries-old ties of friendship and mutual respect, the sincere and good neighborly relations between the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to expand to the benefit of our two peoples."

"Accept, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, my best wishes for your health, well-being and new success in achieving the goals for the sake of prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Vasilyev's letter reads.

President of the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation Akkan Suver also congratulated President Aliyev.

"On the occasion of your birthday, I offer you my most sincere congratulations on behalf of the Marmara Group Foundation and on my own behalf."

"I wish you and your family strong health, happiness and new success in your tireless activities for the progress of brotherly Azerbaijan."

"I congratulate Your Excellency on your birthday once again and express my most respect to you," Suver's congratulatory letter reads.

