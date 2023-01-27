Head of EU Delegation: I was horrified by armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

Head of EU Delegation: I was horrified by armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

“I was horrified by the reports about the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran that caused a loss of life and injuries,” head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said in his twitter account, News.az reports.

“Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. I express condolences to the families of the victims and wish swift recovery to those wounded,” he tweeted.

An armed attack was made on the Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran at 08:30 today. The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security service with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Two other security officers were wounded while repulsing the attack. The condition of the wounded is satisfactory. The investigation into the attack is underway.

The attacker has been reportedly detained.

