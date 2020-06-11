Head of the Committee: Adoption of the joint statement by EP rapporteurs for Azerbaijan and Armenia for the first time is a victory of law

The adoption for the first time of a joint statement by the European Parliament (EP) rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the Co-Chair of the EP Parliamentary Cooperation Committee for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia Maria Kalyurand regarding the support of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a victory of law, the Chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov told News.Az

“We have always been on the side of international law. Unfortunately, Armenia has always tried to ignore this right. And this document once again confirms that the position of Azerbaijan, based on international law, no matter how they try to push it aside, is inevitable,” he said.

Seyidov emphasized that the adoption of this statement in the EU is not an accidental or one-time (single) event.

“This was preceded by the adoption of documents to support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and all states by various EU structures. And when in these documents it was said that in the future plans will be built on the basis of these principles, everyone thought that this was just a theoretical background. It turned out to be specifically practical, which was reflected in this document adopted the day before. It not only reinforced international law but also served as a good blow to those who try to “legitimize” illegal actions carried out by the occupation regime. The statement specifically states the following: the illegality of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands; the invariability of the format of negotiations, according to which the parties to the conflict are Armenia and Azerbaijan, without any Nagorno-Karabakh; the illegality of economic activity on the territory of occupied lands; that the European Parliament does not perceive such behavior that serves to escalate the situation and worsen the possibility of resolving this conflict peacefully,” he said.

According to S. Seyidov, understanding that compliance with international laws is the only way to maintain peace on the continent and on the planet: "And this is the position of Azerbaijan."

