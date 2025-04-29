Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan organized the sixth joint visit of representatives of political parties operating in the country, prominent political scientists and observers, as well as heads of Internet TV channels, newspaper editors, and other journalists to the city of Lachin on Tuesday.

Such initiatives, which contribute to fostering a healthy environment of cooperation among politicians and establishing constructive relations, directly reflect the state policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who prioritizes democratic principles, values, and political transparency, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Previous joint visits by political representatives have included trips to Aghdam, Shusha (twice), Zangilan, Asgaran, Khojaly, and Khankendi.

During the current visit, Azerbaijani political figures will familiarize themselves with the ongoing restoration efforts in Lachin, as well as the operations of local enterprises.

