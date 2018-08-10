Heel test for newborns to be applied in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heel test or screening of newborns applied in the world health practice will also be introduced in Azerbaijan.

The director of the K.Farajov Research Institute, Nasib Guliyev, said that equipment has already been purchased for this purpose.

"This is a special screening program. To implement it, you need to purchase certain equipment. It has already been delivered to the country. In a year or a half, the project will be implemented in Azerbaijan.

The pilot project will be launched in Baku, at the Research Institute of Maternity and Gynecology, and then in other hospitals on the territory of the republic.

Screening of newborns is a blood test that allows early diagnosis of at least 50 congenital diseases. The method is the most accurate for the early diagnosis of genetically determined pathologies. On the recommendation of WHO, screening of newborns is included in the list of mandatory medical tests for infants.

News.Az

