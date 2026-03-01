Trump says US destroyed nine Iranian warships

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that American forces have sunk nine Iranian navy ships and “largely destroyed” Iran’s naval headquarters, News.Az reports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.”

He added sarcastically, “Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

Trump did not provide photos or video evidence of the reported damage in his social media post.

News.Az