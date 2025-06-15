Helicopter crashes into sea near Athens beach -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A private helicopter hired to fly a small group of foreign passengers to Mykonos crashed on Sunday in the sea area off Vouliagmeni beach in the southern suburbs of Athens.

The incident took place shortly after take off and before the eyes of dozens of beachgoers, under as-yet-unclear circumstances, News.Az reports, citing Greek media.

The five people on board -the helicopter pilot and four tourists- managed to reach the shore safely and were reported lightly injured as they received first aid.

The Hellenic Coast Guard Headquarters has launched an ongoing investigation into the causes of the helicopter crash in the south of Athens.

A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel rushed to the scene, while a land vehicle and a private diver were also assisting in the operation to facilitate the investigation and ensure the safe recovery of the helicopter from the waters, AMNA reports.

According to the Greek public broadcaster, ERT, the pilot advised the passengers to jump into the sea as soon as he spotted a technical problem during takeoff, while he stayed on board trying to take height and recover his control of the helicopter.

Eye witnesses told local media that the four tourists, identified as two young American couples, were in great shock following their rescue.

The helipad’s managing company, yacht club Astir Marina on the Athens Riviera, confirmed in a statement that everybody on board the crashed helicopter was safe.

