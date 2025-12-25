Helicopter crashes on Mount Kilimanjaro, killing five

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed after a helicopter crashed on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Thursday.

The accident occurred between Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters (13,100 feet), News.Az reports, citing DW.

Police said the helicopter went down along a popular climbing route while carrying out a rescue mission to evacuate patients.

The victims included two foreigners, a local doctor, a tour guide and the pilot.

Officials said they could not immediately determine the cause of the crash.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority said investigations had started in line with international safety regulations "to determine the circumstances and probable cause" of the accident.

Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain, standing at about 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) above sea level.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare. The last recorded incident was in November 2008, when four people died.

