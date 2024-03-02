Heydar Aliyev Center hosts presentation of "Qarabag FC - 30 Seasons Away" documentary film

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 1, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the screening of the documentary "Qarabag FC - 30 Seasons Away", News.Az reports.

Government officials, President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, representatives of the sports community and cultural figures took part in the event.

The documentary features the impressive performance of Qarabag football club in the local championship and the European Cups, as well as the fate of the "Imarat" stadium following the occupation of the Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces. It also highlights the story of Allahverdi Baghirov, a former football player of Qarabag and a National Hero of Azerbaijan.

The four-part documentary, a collaborative project of the Ministry of Culture, "Salnamefilm" and "Azerbaijanfilm", includes footage made by foreign journalists and football players about the "Imarat" stadium and Qarabag club, as well as their opinions.

News.Az