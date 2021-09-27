Heydar Aliyev Center lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 27, the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives to ensure the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was honored.

On this occasion, the Heydar Aliyev Center has been illuminated in the colors of the flag of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the memory of soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.

